Thomas Cook offices. 27-09-2019 THOMAS COOK

Shares:

The Official Receiver will determine when Thomas Cook employees receive their September pay. This will therefore affect the 760 employees in Palma. They, as with other employees, are treated as preferential creditors for arrears in pay. It seems to be the case that the company's existing funds will be sufficient to ensure that they are paid for September without it being necessary to wait for the liquidation process.

From next month, and once the bankruptcy process is formalised, Spain's Salary Guarantee Fund will take care of those made unemployed. Until then, as one union representative explained on Thursday, "there is a delicate situation because we are bound hand and foot".

Antonio Copete of the UGT union was at a meeting with some 300 Thomas Cook employees and regional government representatives. Following the meeting, Llorenç Pou, the director general for employment, stated that "the workers are the priority" and that the government will be "by the side" of the employees, as it has been in similar previous situations.

Pou added that the government is coordinating efforts to make sure that things are "as painless as possible". Employment service procedures will be expedited so that benefits are paid, while a direct phone line is being established for employees seeking assistance from the employment service.

Related Tags