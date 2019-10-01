Archive photo of the type of boat the illegals used in their attempt to land at Cap Blanc. 03-09-2019 Redacción Sucesos

Shares:

Another boat with illegal immigrants was intercepted by the Guardia Civil yesterday.

The surveillance system detected the boat heading towards the Cap Blanc area of Llucmajor. At half eight yesterday morning, the Guardia Civil's Maritime Service intercepted it. There were five people on board, one of them a woman. This is the first time this year that a woman has been among groups of illegal immigrants arriving in Majorca. One other woman was detained in Formentera almost two weeks ago.

Seven boats have landed in Majorca this year or have been intercepted.