A boat typically used by illegal immigrants

Archive photo of the type of boat the illegals used in their attempt to land at Cap Blanc.

03-09-2019Redacción Sucesos

Another boat with illegal immigrants was intercepted by the Guardia Civil yesterday.

The surveillance system detected the boat heading towards the Cap Blanc area of Llucmajor. At half eight yesterday morning, the Guardia Civil's Maritime Service intercepted it. There were five people on board, one of them a woman. This is the first time this year that a woman has been among groups of illegal immigrants arriving in Majorca. One other woman was detained in Formentera almost two weeks ago.

Seven boats have landed in Majorca this year or have been intercepted.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.