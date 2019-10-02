88% of those surveyed believe that government measures in respect of housing are inadequate. 01-10-2019 T. AYUGA

The survey of public concerns by the Balearics Institute of Social Studies, which highlighted the number of cars as being the main environmental concern, also addressed housing. A key finding is that 88% of those surveyed believe that government measures in respect of housing are inadequate.

This percentage rises to 94% in Ibiza and Formentera. On these two islands, 67% are in favour of there being limits on prices for rented residential accommodation. This is getting on for double the percentages in Minorca and Majorca (with the exception of Palma). In Majorca's "part forana", there is 36% support for caps on rents. In the capital, this is 42%.

Only in Ibiza and Formentera is there strong rejection of holiday rental accommodation. For the Balearics as a whole, 46% believe that holiday rentals bring benefits, but in the Pityusic Islands this goes down to 25%. In Palma 44% believe there are benefits, while elsewhere in Majorca this goes up to 49%.

As for permitting apartment holiday rentals, there is 86% rejection in Ibiza and Formentera. In Palma 54% are against this type of rental; for the rest of Majorca this is 43%. In Minorca, 62% are in favour of apartment rentals permissions.