The first eight of these SmartSensPORT sensors were installed in Palma in 2017. 01-10-2019 G. ALOMAR

The Balearic Ports Authority has installed sensors that measure emissions and noise at the five state ports in the Balearics - Palma, Alcudia, Mahon, Ibiza and La Savina.

The network of sensors is known as SmartSensPORT and it was developed with the help of the University of the Balearic Islands. The university's business foundation undertook the technical study for deciding on the installation of the sensor apparatus.

There are now 25 sensor stations in all. Information from the sensors is updated every hour on a control panel on the portsdebalears website. The ports authority says that the regional government has responsibility for evaluating air quality but that the sensors' project provides objective data regarding port activity and pollution.

The first eight of these sensors were installed in Palma in 2017. The other ports now also have sensors - six in Ibiza, four in both Alcudia and Mahon, and three in La Savina.