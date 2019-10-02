More storms forecast

Archive photo from the stoms that hit Majorca last month.

11-09-2019Helen Wright

The Emergency Service of the Balearic Islands has activated a weather alert today, Severity Index 0 for rains and storms in Majorca.

The Balearic Emergency Service 112 has shared this information through its Twitter account, which communicates updates of adverse weather warnings.

The Gravity Index 0 is given when the forecast predicts adverse weather with possible danger for people and goods.

Aemet have also released a yellow alert for adverse weather in the north east of Majorca.

