Archive photo from the stoms that hit Majorca last month. 11-09-2019 Helen Wright

The Emergency Service of the Balearic Islands has activated a weather alert today, Severity Index 0 for rains and storms in Majorca.

The Balearic Emergency Service 112 has shared this information through its Twitter account, which communicates updates of adverse weather warnings.

Activat l'Índex de Gravetat 0 del Pla Meteobal per pluges i tempestes a #Mallorca

Activado el Índice de Gravedad 0 del Plan Meteobal por lluvias y tormentas en #Mallorca https://t.co/DMd4teeh3U ? Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) October 2, 2019

The Gravity Index 0 is given when the forecast predicts adverse weather with possible danger for people and goods.

Aemet have also released a yellow alert for adverse weather in the north east of Majorca.

02/10 08:33 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 08:33 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/W0rvJ9WTD4 ? AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2019