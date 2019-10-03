Meeting on Thursday at the Balearic government's headquarters. 03-10-2019 Pere Bota

The Balearic government has presented measures to tackle the crisis caused by the collapse of Thomas Cook. One of these, announced on Thursday evening, will be the return of tourist tax paid by Thomas Cook clients to hoteliers for July, August and September. In effect, this should mean that hotels simply keep tourist tax payments made by these clients.

A further measure is that the government is to provide a line of extraordinary credit with which it will pay Thomas Cook employees affected by the collapse of the tour operator 500 euros per month for a period of four months.

These payments will be for cases of immediate need where employees are unable to get any benefit or other employment.

Details of how these measures are to be implemented are as yet unavailable.