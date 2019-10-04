MSC Seaview is in port today. 04-10-2019 G. ALOMAR

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Crystal Serenity, Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.50/*19.15/21.40 *Not showing on Tuesday

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.10 (6/10); 19.30 (4, 5, 6,7,8,9,10/10)

Joker MAHON R Crime 20.25 (7/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 20.10/22.35/*01.00 *Friday and Saturday only

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary * 16.40/20.20/22.00 *Not showing on Saturday. 18.25 only Friday to Monday.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 16.20

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 18.25

For a full list of fiestas and events click here.