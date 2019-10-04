Saxophobia Funk Project play tonight in Plama. 03-10-2019 ULTIMA HORA

Today 4 October

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. 18.00: Giants and pipers procession from the town hall. 18.30: Opening of the fair - businesses, artisan, food and drink products. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol. 19.00: Opening of Young Artists Exhibition: paintings, photography, music, poetry. Can Fondo, C. Serra. 20.30: Home-cooking show. Five euros per dish. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 21.30: Concert for the artists exhibition; urban show. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. 22.00: Glosadors “combat”. Plaça Carles V.

Consell, Mallorca Cycling Festival (Cycling Fair). 18.00 at Avda. Francesca Homar. 20.00 food trucks, concerts, exhibitions. 23.00 music with DJ’s. Runs until Sunday October 6.

Llucmajor, Sant Francesc (Francis of Assisi). 19.30: Celebration of the saint. Sant Bonaventura Convent. 20.30: Concert - Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Arancha Calvo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros. 23.30: Night party. Sports centre.

FOOD AND DRINK

Calvia, Gastronomic Display. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma and Urb. Galatzo. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com

Palma. 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es Runs until Sunday October 6.

MUSIC

Binissalem. From 16.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound - Los Amazonas, Tormento, DJ. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Manacor. 21.00: Donallop - Majorcan pop-folk. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent.

Palma. From 18.00-21.00: Fira B - Classical showcase: Magi Garcias, José Manuel Sánchez / Duet Blanco-Cortès, Mazik Duo. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.

Palma. From 18.00-22.30: Fira B - World music showcase: Jovan Milosevski, Gabriel Fiol, Ermanno Panta, Rusó Sala, Anna Ferrer, Mara Aranda. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. From 18.30-24.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Xanguito, Joina, Junior Mackenzie, Hannah & Falco, Roig, Saxophobia Funk Project, The Black Barbies. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. 19.00: Agnieszka Ceglowaska (mezzosoprano), Tohru Iguchi (tenor), Konstantin Lukinov. Benefit concert; homage to Chopin and Sand. Hotel Valparaiso, C. Francisco Vidal Sureda 23. Tickets 25 euros (includes glass of cava). Tickets at Musicasa 971 281 559 or one hour prior to the concert at the hotel.

Palma. From 19.30-24.00: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Aubin Vanns, Benjamin Sanz Quintet, Poe, Mihalis Kalkanis Group, Muriel Grossman, Sumrrá. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Alejandra Burgos - Argentine rock. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Morgan - Spanish rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.30: Cepeda, Ana Guerra - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-64 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 22.00 with Tam Tamo Go at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovida-cafeconcierto.com. Tickets 20 euros.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30.For more information www.sonamar.com

SPORT

Palma. 18.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com

TOURS

Pollensa. 10.00 guided tour “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

Tomorrow 5 October

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. From 10.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 11.00-13.00: Children’s play area. Plaça Carles V. 12.00: Opening of the animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). 16.30: S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent - bigheads troupes from the town hall. 19.30-21.30: Horse show in the animals zone. 19.30-21.30: Music from Black Dolphins. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 23.00: Night party with Val Nou and DJs. Plaça Carles V.

Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 18.00: Concert. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18.

Consell, Mallorca Cycling Festival (Cycling Fair). 10.00 opening at Avda. Francesca Homar. 10.00 charity family event. 12.00 “Batukada de S’Eixam” (drummers gathering). 12.00 food trucks, concerts, exhibitions. 16.00 Woogi Activiity Club (face painting and workshop). 17.00 children’s circuit. 18.00 pump track competition. 18.30 “tardeo” with DJ’s. 22.00 music. Runs until Sunday 6 October.

Estellencs, Gastronomic in memory of Mateu Vidal. From 12.30 street food, show cooking, music with Poli & Mr Jones, Square Bubble, Jigger Band and La Granja. Children activities with treasure hunt and film.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs. 12.30: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Espanya. 19.30. Concert by pipers from Llucmajor, Asturias, Galicia and Bulgaria. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 21.00: Playback contest and pa amb oli. Plaça Espanya.

Palma, Fira Internacional del Disc. From 11.30-22.30: Capsulas, Haus Frauen, Golgotha, Black Cats, Jorra i Gomorra, El Estado, The Mitchums. CDs, vinyl, memorabilia, food trucks. Velodrom Illes Balears (Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Five or nine euros.

Sa Pobla. 09.00 to 20.00 opportunity fair at the Plaza Major. At 18.00 group dance by Mayte Pons.

Sant Joan, Festa des Botifarró. 17.00: Children’s entertainment; 18.00: Folk dance with Rondalla des Pla de Petra; 19.30: Barbecue; 22.00: Music from Sa Sini Band; 24.00: DJ. Plaça Constitució.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es

MUSIC

Binissalem. From 17.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound - Mary Paxanga, Raving Mad Carlos and others. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Deya. 19.00 charity concert Salvar vidas en el Mediterráneo with performances by Psiconautas, Lau Noah, JÈS!, Mary Lambourne, Pa Amb Oli Band and Líria at Deya’s Amphitheatre. In aid of Sea-Watch.org, Sea-Eye.org and Mare-liberum.org. Donation from 12 euros.

Palma. From 18.00-23.15: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Minimal Tempo, Desiree Duran, Modulatus Project, Joana Gomila, Miquel Brunets, 971 Connection, Guy Salamon Group. Free.

Palma. From 18.00-24.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Leonmanso, Salvatge Cor, Donallop, Lion Sphere, Go Cactus, Lava Fizz, Baywaves, Oso Leone. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. From 20.15-23.15: Fira B - World music showcase: Ganges, Marc Melià, Bohemian Cristal Instrument, Bellchild. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. 21.00: David de Maria - Spanish pop, Latino. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: La Fuerza del Destino - musical show (tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-38 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 20.00 Anglican Church in Palma presents “Beyond Blue”, an acapella choir from Sweden “Presence” a concert of music and reflection on feelings of presence at the Anglican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Palma. All welcome. Donations welcome to support the work of the Anglican Chaplaincy in our community.

Palma. 20.00 musical “Sweeney Todd” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 12 euros. Tickets in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com or www.movesmallorca.com



Puerto Soller. 19.30: Puerto Soller Classica Music Festival - Alexander Malter (piano); Liszt, Schubert and others. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

Santa Maria. From 17.00: Sa Rocketa - El Jose, Baobab Roots, Xanguito and numerous others. Factoria de So, Poligono Son Llaüt 10. Free.

Santanyi. 21.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Jóse Montiel (mezzosoprano); Bizet, Saint-Saëns and others. Sant Andreu Church. Free.

WORKSHOP

Palmanova. 10.00 Getting Clear workshop by best selling author Howard Caesar. This workshop is for the person who is looking for greater clarity and deeper meaning in the life they’ve been called to live. Taking place at Max Garden Restaurant (Carrer de París 2, local 8) in Palmanova. Tickets 30 euros includes refreshments. Tickets at 696 412 355. Duration 3 hours.

CHARITY

Port Adriano. 08.30 to 9.40 collecting numbers. 10.00 to 11.00 Doggie Race Port Adriano Charity Race. 11.00 to 11.15 prize cereomony. 11.15 to 11.45 Guardia Civil Dog expert service exhibition. 11.45 to 12.15 Asociación Peluditos de Son Reus parade. 12.15 to 13.00 magic agility show. 13.00 to 13.15 Fundación Canem Maedical alert dogs workshop. 13.15 to 13.30 Dogam Petcare & Modeling for children workshop. 13.30 to 14.00 dog frisbee Mallorca Show. Registrations www.doggierace.es and www.portadriano.com

SPORTS

Palma. 18.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Manacor. Animation at 16.30 and 20.30 with “Mel i Sucre” at Cala de Mallorca in Manacor. Free.

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium. Hours on Sunday’s and November 1 12.15 and 17.00 Week days 18.30 except on Monday’s and Tuesday’s which they are not open. Tickets at the box office fro 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays’s special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3.

Palma. 12.00 show “Ella Balla” at Teatre del Mar (C/de Llucmajor but fka: Capità Ramonell i Boix, 90) in Palma. Info 971 248 400. Tickets 3.

Palma. Theatre, circus and storytelling in Palma for children at 11.00 with “Los Rabinovich” at the gardens (under the ficus tree) at the Cultre Centre in La Misericordia in Palma (Via de Roma, 1). Free of charge. Three travellers from a far travel with a suitcase full of music and laughter.