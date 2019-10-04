The 25% tariffs announced by Donald Trump could hinder the expansion of companies in the Balearic Islands. 01-10-2019 Antoni Pol

There is concern among some Balearics wine, oil and cheese producers at the announcement of the 25% US tariff. At Anima Negra in Felanitx, for example, Miquel Àngel Cerdà says that they sell some 40,000 bottles of wine per annum in the North American market and have been exporting to the US for fifteen years. "The Terra de Falanis wine is sold almost exclusively in North America," he explains. The Anima Negra wine itself also has sales in this market.

The president of the Mahon-Minorca Cheese DO regulatory council, Bosco Triay, says that Minorcan companies export some 167,000 kilos of cheese to the US. "This is five per cent of total production, a considerable figure." The tariff would come on top of some 20% loss of sales over the past ten years on account of the depreciation in the value of the dollar.

At the Pla i Llevant DO, Antoni Bennassar observes that 13% of wines produced by bodegas which are part of this regulatory council are sold in North America. Eleven per cent of wines with the Vi de la Terra mark are sold outside Europe, but the Binissalem DO is less concerned by the tariff. Its main markets are Germany and Switzerland. The president, José Luis Roses, says that they only export around 400 bottles to the US. As for the Oli de Mallorca DO olive oil council, sales in the US are only around one per cent.

The regional agriculture ministry has responded to the tariff announcement by saying that it will do all it can to "defend the sector". The ministry is waiting to hear what the national ministry plans but has nevertheless arranged an urgent meeting with the Minorca cheese DO.