Guillem Balboa, in an archive image. 12-03-2018 Ultima Hora

Més have expressed their opposition to tourist tax paid by Thomas Cook clients being kept by hoteliers. While approving other measures announced by the Balearic government, such as the financial aid for Thomas Cook employees, the party stated today that the tax has a purpose, which is that visitors contribute to counteracting "the negative effects" of tourism. The tax is "not to help businesses in cases of financial problems".

The Més spokesperson, Guillem Balboa, believed that the measure would mean that tourists are being deceived. The tourist tax itself will be "undermined", while the decision "does not take into account the agreement between the three parties which participate in the government". Other means, he argued, should be found to help businesses. He also wondered about the legality of giving tax revenue to those "who haven't paid it".