Accidents
16-year-old motorcyclist serious after crashing into a wall
A 16-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition on Sunday night after crashing into a wall along the Calle Boronia de Terrades in Santa Maria del Camí. He had suffered injuries to his ribs and pelvis and had fractured a femur and bones in one forearm.
This accident occurred at just after 9pm. Earlier in the day, at a quarter past midday, two cyclists were taken to Son Espases after colliding with each other. Aged 56 and 61, they were in a group that was on a roundabout near Campanet when they accidentally collided. One of the two was knocked unconscious. They both had various injuries.
