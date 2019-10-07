Passeig Sagrera craft market is one of the most traditional markets in Palma. 06-10-2019 Ultima Hora

Palma town hall is considering moving the artisan market on the Passeig Sagrera to the Parc de la Mar. Traders and artists have been asking for a move in order to try and boost business.

There have been complaints about the condition of the pedestrian area, such as the street lighting, and further ones have emerged since the town hall's terraces bylaw came into effect. The councillor for economic development, Rodrigo Romero, acknowledges that the requirement for terraces in La Lonja to close by 11pm has meant fewer people passing by the market. Between May and October, the market is open from 7pm to half past midnight from Thursday to Sunday.

Relocating the market to the park would mean that traders benefit from cruise ship visitors. Romero notes that cruise passengers tend not to go to the current location.

A meeting is to be held shortly to which all interested parties will be invited. If there is a change of location, it is anticipated that this will be from the start of next season.