07-10-2019 MICHELS

Andratx police have been without internet for more than a week. Officers are therefore having to conduct various tasks by phone, such as checking vehicle registrations.

The internet service is down, and this is because rats have eaten the fibre cables. The police aren't alone in having been affected. So are town hall departments. Movistar have taken a look and say that rats have destroyed a large part of the cable installation.