09-10-2019

Council of Mallorca traffic figures for 2018 show that the busiest stretch of road in Majorca remains the Via Cintura between the Son Hugo swimming pools and the Soller exit. Last year there was a daily average of 189,775 vehicles.

The Council points to there having been an increase on this stretch of 32,664 vehicles between 2013 and 2018. Between 2017 and 2018 the increase was 1,093, meaning that there was a far lower rise in the annual figure for average daily traffic than there had been in the previous years. Jams on this stretch are a constant problem, especially during the morning rush hour and school run.

More or less the whole of the Via Cintura has a daily average of more than 100,000 vehicles. The section immediately after the Soller exit had an average in 2018 of 169,990 vehicles, an increase from 2017 of 4,675. This represented one of the highest increases by comparison with 2017.

Of other sections of roads, the final stretch of the Inca motorway where it meets the Via Cintura had a daily average of 137,761. In 2013 the figure was 110,313. The jams for getting onto the Via Cintura in the Andratx direction occur every weekday morning.