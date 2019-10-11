Pilar Costa and Juan Pedro Yllanes, during the press conference. 11-10-2019 CAIB

Shares:

The period for presenting projects for funding with tourist tax revenue has been extended until next Friday. This was decided at the sustainable tourism tax committee meeting and later ratified by the cabinet.

Projects can be "reformulated" and new ones presented. The Thomas Cook collapse is the reason for this. The government says that an extension has been given "in light of the new economic and labour situation caused by Thomas Cook's bankruptcy and its serious effects on a large number of workers and businesses". Particular regard, according to the government, will be given to projects for tackling tourism seasonality and for creating employment in the low season.

Government spokesperson Pilar Costa said today that the extension has "nothing to do with financing for or aid to hotel businesses". One aspect of tax revenue spending being looked at, she noted, has to do with air connectivity.

The government has meanwhile approved financial assistance of a maximum of 2.5 million euros for Thomas Cook employees. This is for the monthly payments of 500 euros for four months to those employees who are in particular need. The assistance applies to employees with all Thomas Cook businesses in the Balearics.