MSC Fantasia is in port today. 14-10-2019 Daniel Espinosa

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Celebrity Edge and MSC Fantasia who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy *10.00/**12.05/16.30/18. 25/22.15 *Sunday & ** Saturday/Sunday

A Rainy Day in New York FESTIVAL PG13 Comedy 22.20 (15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.30/20.30 (Not 15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York MAHON PG13 Comedy 20.15 (14/10)

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.45/18.00/20.30/22.45

Gemini Man FESTIVAL PG13 Action 20.30 (15/10)

Life of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/18.30/20.25/22.00

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/18.15/22.15

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 19.35 (14,15,16/17/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.35

