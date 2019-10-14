What's On
What's on in Majorca on Monday /Tuesday
Today, 14 October
FAIRS
Llucmajor, Es Firó. 10.00-13.00: Small fair to follow the bigger ones. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Coral Amics de la Música choir (jazz). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Two euros.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum; Vivaldi. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 20 euros.
Tomorrow, 15 October
MUSIC
Llucmajor. 19.00 folk music with Pilar Reiona and Tomeu Gomila at the finc Son Mut Nout in Llucmajor. Free. Reservations 971 669 758.
SPORTS
Arenal - Llucmajor. 9.15 22nd International Masters Cycling Week. Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/
