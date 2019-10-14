Fundació Studium Aureum perform tonight at Palma's Conservatory. 14-10-2019 R.C.

Today, 14 October

FAIRS

Llucmajor, Es Firó. 10.00-13.00: Small fair to follow the bigger ones. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Coral Amics de la Música choir (jazz). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Two euros.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum; Vivaldi. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 20 euros.

Tomorrow, 15 October

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 19.00 folk music with Pilar Reiona and Tomeu Gomila at the finc Son Mut Nout in Llucmajor. Free. Reservations 971 669 758.

SPORTS

Arenal - Llucmajor. 9.15 22nd International Masters Cycling Week. Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/

