Celebrities
Top British actress stars in film shot in Majorca
The Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones is playing an intrepid journalist in the upcoming love story, The Last Letter From Your Lover, based on Jojo Moyes’ best-selling novel, filming of which began in Majorca yesterday.
The Theory of Everything actress will be joined by Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gawa.
It is directed by Euphoria’s Augustine Frizzell and is based on the novel by Jojo Moyes. Blueprint Pictures, The Film Farm and Studiocanal are behind the film and local facilities company Palma Pictures is also heavily involved.
The story follows Ellie (Felicity), a young journalist in London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of 1960s affair between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner).
Ellie finds herself drawn into the story, and becomes determined to discover the lovers’ identities and finding out how their story ends.
Production began in Formentor yesterday before moving to the UK. The film is set between London and the Riviera.
