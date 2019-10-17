Seabourn Odyssey is in port today. 17-10-2019 GABRIEL ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidastella and Seabourn Odyssey who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy *10.00/**12.05/16.30/18. 25/22.15 *Sunday & ** Saturday/Sunday

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.30/20.30

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.45/18.00/20.30/22.45

Light of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/18.30/*20.25/22.00 (*Not today)



Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/18.15/22.15

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 19.35 (17/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.35