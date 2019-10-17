Apocalipsis, rock opera/circus of horrors is showing at the Son Fusteret showground in Palma. Archive photo 16-10-2019 ARCHIVO

Today, October 17

FIESTAS

Palma, La Beata. 19.00: Opening address. Santa Maria Magdalena Church, Plaça Santa Magdalena.

MUSIC

Palma. 22.00: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-59 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Not recommended for children under 12 years. Duration 2 hours and 40 minutes with intermission.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. Check website for times and tickets https://entradas.circodeloshorrores.com/janto/.

Palma. 20.00 Dance with “Las Alegrías” at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 15 euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Vilafranca. 17th Children’s and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearics. Complete programme at www.fiet.cat. Runs until Sunday October 20.

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Pro Cycle Hire - Cri Pollensa Port (c/ Corb Marí). 22nd International Masters Cycling Week. Today first rider start: At 09:00 hours in reverse order of the general classification of each category, starting with M-60, followed by M-50, M40 and M-30, every 1 minute. The departure order will be published on the web the day before. The final schedules are based on the number of participants in each race and will be communicated the previous day. Tomorrow Restaurante Tolo’s - Puerto Pollensa (Av. Londres). Start for Masters 50/60 at 9.00 (69,7 km). Start for Masters 30/40 at 11.10 (105,8 km). Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/



Tomorrow, October 18

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Consell, Autumn Fair. 20.30: Local gastronomy and music from Duplicats, Banda des Migjorn de Menorca, Disk&Frits. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (Paprika Fair). 18.00-02.00: Guatequebord - Black Cats, El Hombre 80, Disccovers and DJ; tapas and pinchos. Sa Torre Park.

Palma, Expo Habitat. 11.00-20.00: Everything to do with the home; renovation, design, furniture, real estate. Velódrom Illes Balears (ex-Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Free entrance. Runs until Sunday October 20.

Palma, La Beata.18.00: Small processions at Santa Maria Magdalena Convent; folk dance in La Rambla. 19.00: Presentation of La Beateta.

Santanyi Fair. 19.00: Paella contest; 22.00: Concert by La Movida, comedian Xavi Canyellas. Placeta S’Abeurador.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.00 “Billharmonia” (choir) at Can Torró Library in Alcudia.

Arta. 20.30: Bemba Saoco - dance band. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 12 euros. Limited to eighty people.

Deya. 20.00 with Clave de Soul at Hotel Es Moli. Reservations 971 639 000. Free.

Inca. 21.00: Els Pets, Cabot - Catalan/Majorcan rock. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. Free.

Paguera. 22.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Tommy Hunt, Stefan Taylor & The Signatures, DJ Chris Hare and various others. Hotel Beverly, C. Isaac Albéniz. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 22.00: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Film music. Palacio de Congresos.

Palma. 20.00: El Niño Alcalino & The Chuskers (black music). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Mare de Déu de la Mercè Church. Plaça de la Mercè. Free.

Palma. 21.00 with Las Pastillas del Abuelo at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Tickets 20 and 25 euros.

Palma. 22.00 Tony Frontiera & Revival + DJ Juan Campos at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 euros.

Santa Eugenia. 20.30: Baltasar Samper - Cançons i Danses (songs and dances). Ca’s Music recording studios, C. Bartomeu Coll Bibiloni 16.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 20.00: Generation SOS - Charity event for environmental and social themes. Music, dance, art. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Calvia. 21.30 folk dances with Musica Nostra at the Plaza Nova.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros.

Palma. 22.00 with Humour Fesjajá with Ricardo Castella at Rivoli Theatre. Tickets 13 and 16 euros.

Porreres. 19.30 folk dances with Aires de Monti-sion and Es Revetlers at the Escola Nova.

S’Arracó. 20.00: The Pink Tsunami - music, magic, theatre. Four shows of twenty minutes in different houses. Teatre S’Arracó, C. General Prim 34.

GASTRONOMY

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Illetes, Cas Catala, Bendinat, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes and Son Caliu. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.