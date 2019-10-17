Pigs on the loose yesterday in Puerto Andratx. 16-10-2019 MICHELS¶

A large herd of pigs caused havoc in Puerto Andratx yesterday afternoon.

The pigs leisurely went about their business causing tension for drivers when they invaded the Port Road and bike lane just before Coco Gardens.

Local Police were called to the scene to get the animals off the road and managed to contact the farmer who owned them.

Standoff in the bike lane!

He told the officers the pigs had escaped from their pen.