Today, October 18

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Consell, Autumn Fair. 20.30: Local gastronomy and music from Duplicats, Banda des Migjorn de Menorca, Disk&Frits. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (Paprika Fair). 18.00-02.00: Guatequebord - Black Cats, El Hombre 80, Disccovers and DJ; tapas and pinchos. Sa Torre Park.

Palma, Expo Habitat. 11.00-20.00: Everything to do with the home; renovation, design, furniture, real estate. Velódrom Illes Balears (ex-Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Free entrance. Runs until Sunday October 20.

Palma, La Beata.18.00: Small processions at Santa Maria Magdalena Convent; folk dance in La Rambla. 19.00: Presentation of La Beateta.

Santanyi Fair. 19.00: Paella contest; 22.00: Concert by La Movida, comedian Xavi Canyellas. Placeta S’Abeurador.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.00 “Billharmonia” (choir) at Can Torró Library in Alcudia.

Arta. 20.30: Bemba Saoco - dance band. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 12 euros. Limited to eighty people.

Paguera. 22.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Tommy Hunt, Stefan Taylor & The Signatures, DJ Chris Hare and various others. Hotel Beverly, C. Isaac Albéniz. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 22.00: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Film music. Palacio de Congresos.

Palma. 20.00: El Niño Alcalino & The Chuskers (black music). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Mare de Déu de la Mercè Church. Plaça de la Mercè. Free.

Palma. 21.00 with Las Pastillas del Abuelo at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Tickets 20 and 25 euros.

Palma. 22.00 Tony Frontiera & Revival + DJ Juan Campos at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 10 euros.

Santa Eugenia. 20.30: Baltasar Samper - Cançons i Danses (songs and dances). Ca’s Music recording studios, C. Bartomeu Coll Bibiloni 16.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 20.00: Generation SOS - Charity event for environmental and social themes. Music, dance, art. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Calvia. 21.30 folk dances with Musica Nostra at the Plaza Nova.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. Check website for times and tickets https://entradas.circodeloshorrores.com/janto/

Palma. 22.00 with Humour Fesjajá with Ricardo Castella at Rivoli Theatre. Tickets 13 and 16 euros.

Porreres. 19.30 folk dances with Aires de Monti-sion and Es Revetlers at the Escola Nova.

S’Arracó. 20.00: The Pink Tsunami - music, magic, theatre. Four shows of twenty minutes in different houses. Teatre S’Arracó, C. General Prim 34.

GASTRONOMY

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Illetes, Cas Catala, Bendinat, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes and Son Caliu. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Vilafranca. 17th Children’s and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearics. Complete programme at www.fiet.cat. Runs until Sunday October 20.

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Restaurante Tolo’s - Puerto Pollensa (Av. Londres). 22nd International Masters Cycling Week. Today first rider start: for Masters 50/60 at 9.00 (69,7 km). Start for Masters 30/40 at 11.10 (105,8 km). Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/

Tomorrow, October 19

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Consell, Autumn Fair. 10.00-14.00: Children’s autumn fair - games, processions, horses, stalls. Avda. Francesca Homar. 18.00: Modart Consell - Fashion show; 20.00: Zumba; 21.00: Folk dance; 22.00: Concilium Foc - CORREFOC; S’Eixam Dimonis de Consell. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (Paprika Fair). 18.00: Abeniara, Mata Escrita; folk dance and music. Sa Torre Park.

Inca, Fira de la Terra (Fair of the Land).

C. Bisbe Llompart - 11.00-19.00: Artisan and products of the land.

C. Comerç / C. Major - 11.00-19.00: Plants and flowers.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 19.00: Inca wine night.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Folk dance with Cofre Antic; 13.00: Vermouth and swing with Sa Cotxeria; 17.00: Children’s entertainment with Tip i Tip i Top; 19.30: Rhythm Nation Dance.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00: Opening of the fair; firing of rockets, batucada procession; 18.00: El Niño Alcalino & The Chuskers (black music); 19.30: Jès (Catalan rumba).

Plaça Llibertat - 19.00-21.30: Inca de Moda - fashion show.

Plaça Santa Manta Maria la Major - 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Eco games for the family; 17.00: Procession of story with Teatrix.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Organ concert by Domenico Severin.

Palma, Expo Habitat. 11.00-20.00: Everything to do with the home; renovation, design, furniture, real estate. Velódrom Illes Balears (ex-Palma Arena), C. Uruguai.

Palma, La Beata. 10.30: Small processions at Santa Maria Magdalena Convent. 19.00: Departure of the triumphal carriage; giants, bigheads, pipers, demons.

Santanyi Fair. From 10.00. Release of doves at 10.00, Placeta Porta Murada.

C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs - custom and rally cars; animals’ show; dogs; partridges, falcons; agricultural machinery.

Costa den Verger - fruit and vegetables.

Plaça Constitució - Portopetro Yacht Club and associations.

Plaça Major - schools.

Placeta Porta Murada - Civil Protection.

Placeta S’Abeurador - Santanyi restaurants and gastronomy.

11.00: Pipers’ processions; sheep dog trials, Sa Creu car park; organ concerts at the church; childrens’ music bands, Placeta Roser. 11.30: Horse show, C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12.00: Batudada procession. 12.00-16.00: Tapas, Placeta S’Abeurador. 18.00: Folk dance; 19.00: Local cooking, concert by Santanyi senior citizens’ choir. Placeta S’Abeurador. 23.00. CORREFOC - Espiadimonis de Felanitx. From Placeta Canal. 23.30: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Skalas, Kaaubos. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Bizet, Puccini and others. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Cala Millor. 20.00: Julia Alcaraz, Jordi Garcia - piano and guitar; Sephardic music. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Orquestra Luaseta, Queen amb Corda - audiovisual journey through Queen’s hits; with string orchestra contrasting with rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Paguera. 14.00-21.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Dani Spansul others; vintage market, pool party, barbecue, chats with various artists. La Concha Soul Hotel, C. Romana. Free.

Paguera. 22.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Nolan Porter & The Signatures, Ady Croasdell, DJ Chris Hare and various others. Hotel Beverly, C. Isaac Albéniz. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 22.00: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Isabel Esain Garcia (viola de gamba), Petra Hajduchova (harpsichord). Santa Catalina Thomàs Church, Plaça de Santa Pagesa. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Café Quijano - Spanish group; mix of pop, rock, Latin. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 39.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es. Update: Concert postponed till January.

Porreres. 20.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello); Haydn. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Five euros.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Evelina Dobraceva (soprano), Nikolay Borchev (baritone), Alexander Malter (piano). Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros.

S’Arracó. 20.00: The Pink Tsunami - music, magic, theatre. Four shows of twenty minutes in different houses. Teatre S’Arracó, C. General Prim 34.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 21.00 between Real Mallorca and Real Madrid at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.