The police detained 6 people at a raid of Son Banya on Wednesday. 16-10-2019

At least six people were detained in Son Banya on Wednesday when police raided nine homes of the La Jesusa gang and a house in the Es Rafal Vell district of Palma.

More than 50 heavily armed officers were involved in the operation and police say that they confiscated significant amounts of marijuana, cocaine and heroin during the raids, along with precision scales and other drug parafinalia.

The La Jesusa gang is known to have their own way of operating and usually hide drugs and money in safe houses whereas other criminal organisatiuons in Son Banya tend to hide them in sinkholes.

Jesus La Jesusa and Los Andújar are the two strongest gangs in the shanty town of Son Banya where the number of residents has been reduced to about 200 over the last five years following the council’s decision to demolish all of the properties in the area and rehouse local residents - some however are still refusing to move.

Police said Operation Madagascar is still open and there may be more arrests in the coming hours as the investigation remains ongoing.