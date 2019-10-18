The National Police reported the pupil as being very tense and nervous. 17-10-2019 Ultima Hora

Mayhem broke out at a Palma school Wednesday morning when a 13-year-old student attacked one of his female teachers.

The incident happened at 11.15 am.

According to the National Police, the student was described as having been very tense and nervous and suddenly pushed one of the teachers down a flight of stairs.

Apparently the young student then began to kick and punch the teacher while she was on the ground. The woman managed to eventually seek shelter in the headmaster’s office but the student kicked the door in, threatening the teacher’s life while kicking the tables until he collapsed and the police arrived.

The teacher is now on sick leave and the pupil has been expelled for at least 10 days.