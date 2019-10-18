Zoning and specific limitations will be implemented in places where mass consumption of alcohol and excesses are encouraged. Archive photo. 18-10-2019 JOSE BARCELO

New laws for ‘all inclusive’ deals in hotels and restaurants will be in place by the end of the year according to the Minister Tourism, Iago Negueruela who told parliament yesterday that “zoning and specific limitations will be implemented in places where mass consumption of alcohol and excesses are encouraged.”

The Minister also explained that these limitations will affect restaurants, bars, entertainment and shops, as well as hotels in specific areas.

The Deputy of the PP, Salomé Cabrera said those affected by the new law are being consulted in a bid to produce a text that all parties can agree to and the bill, which includes work done by his predecessor, Bel Busquets, will be finished by the end of this year.

Cabrera said the document was earmarked for approval in the last legislature, but was delayed because of other issues such as holiday rentals and regulation of the eco-tax which were more pressing.

The Deputy of the PP said that his party was concerned about the possibility that the law requires more metres of common areas for each hotel saying “that would be a de facto ban on this offer, which, if properly applied, is good.”

He also requested that the law take into account the fact that each area is unique and reminded Ministers about the problems caused by the introduction of zoning in tourist rentals.