Emergencies
Fatal accident on the Paseo Maritimo
A woman of about 40 years old was run over and killed this afternoon on the Paseo Marítimo, Palma.
A driver lost control of her vehicle, a large BMW, close to the Auditorium, and hit two pedestrians.
The woman, who was driving at high speed, was stopped by the Local Police and is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
The incident occured at around 4.20pm this afternoon.
One of the pedestrians suffered multiple injuries and a cardiorespiratory arrest and died at the scene.
The second victim was found unconscious and with severe head injuries, he has been transferred to Son Espases hospital.
The driver has also suffered serious injuries.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Ricky / Hace about 4 hours
Tragedy. A few weeks ago you published what I thought was an excellent article about dangerous driving here, only for it to be derided as xenophobia by one of your more mis—guided readers. Nothing to do with race, it’s just a fact; driving here IS dangerous. I have driven all over the world and Mallorca ranks worse, to me, than India and Italy. Tailgating is the big sin. For me, it’s probably the worst aspect of living here. My school run is the worst - parents who seem oblivious to the risks to driving at high speed by the school. Unfortunately dash cams here are technically illegal and in any case footage not admissible in court. If the law were to change on this I bet the accident rate would be reduced.