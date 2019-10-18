Emergency services at the scene of the accident on Paseo Maritimo, Palma. 18-10-2019 A. Sepúlveda

A woman of about 40 years old was run over and killed this afternoon on the Paseo Marítimo, Palma.

A driver lost control of her vehicle, a large BMW, close to the Auditorium, and hit two pedestrians.

The woman, who was driving at high speed, was stopped by the Local Police and is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident occured at around 4.20pm this afternoon.

One of the pedestrians suffered multiple injuries and a cardiorespiratory arrest and died at the scene.

The second victim was found unconscious and with severe head injuries, he has been transferred to Son Espases hospital.

The driver has also suffered serious injuries.