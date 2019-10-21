Rain expected all over Majorca on Monday. 21-10-2019 Jaume Morey - Archive

Rain expected everywhere on Monday; yellow alerts in place.

Some sun forecast for Tuesday and quite a bit warmer than Monday, but amber alert for rain and yellow alert for coastal conditions; thunderstorms also forecast.

Rest of the week unsettled, with temperatures down to around 20C.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 21 October

22C Alcudia

21C Andratx

21C Calvia

19C Deya

21C Palma

22C Pollensa

20C Sant Llorenç

20C Santanyi

Tuesday, 22 October

27C Alcudia

26C Andratx

26C Calvia

25C Deya

27C Palma

29C Pollensa

27C Sant Llorenç

26C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

27.4C Pollensa

26.3C Muro

26.2C Puerto Pollensa