Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Rain expected everywhere on Monday; yellow alerts in place.
Some sun forecast for Tuesday and quite a bit warmer than Monday, but amber alert for rain and yellow alert for coastal conditions; thunderstorms also forecast.
Rest of the week unsettled, with temperatures down to around 20C.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 21 October
22C Alcudia
21C Andratx
21C Calvia
19C Deya
21C Palma
22C Pollensa
20C Sant Llorenç
20C Santanyi
Tuesday, 22 October
27C Alcudia
26C Andratx
26C Calvia
25C Deya
27C Palma
29C Pollensa
27C Sant Llorenç
26C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
27.4C Pollensa
26.3C Muro
26.2C Puerto Pollensa
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.