Another 'gota fria' is expected to hit Mallorca today and there are weather warnings for the rest of the week. 21-10-2019 Jaume Morey

A new depression, responsible for the "gota fria" (cold drop), is forecast to move into the southwest of the mainland overnight tonight and push northwards and into Mediterranean areas.

A low pressure system will therefore be dominating the weather in the western Mediterranean tomorrow and Wednesday. Aemet is warning that there will be heavy and persistent rainfall in parts of eastern Spain and the Balearics. The heaviest rainfall - up to 200 litres per square metre - is expected to be in Catalonia. The met agency adds that there will be strong winds accompanied by rough seas in the Balearics, especially tomorrow.

21/10 12:15 #AEMET adelanta #FMA en Baleares. Activos pasado mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 12:15 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/r9ze95akJS — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 21, 2019

Orange alert for tomorrow's weather.

The depression will still be evident on Thursday, though weather conditions are forecast to improve slightly.

Tomorrow, there are amber alerts for rain and thunderstorms in most parts of Majorca. These alerts are also in place for Wednesday.