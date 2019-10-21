Weather
Another "gota fria" affecting Majorca
A new depression, responsible for the "gota fria" (cold drop), is forecast to move into the southwest of the mainland overnight tonight and push northwards and into Mediterranean areas.
A low pressure system will therefore be dominating the weather in the western Mediterranean tomorrow and Wednesday. Aemet is warning that there will be heavy and persistent rainfall in parts of eastern Spain and the Balearics. The heaviest rainfall - up to 200 litres per square metre - is expected to be in Catalonia. The met agency adds that there will be strong winds accompanied by rough seas in the Balearics, especially tomorrow.
Orange alert for tomorrow's weather.
Orange alert for tomorrow's weather.
The depression will still be evident on Thursday, though weather conditions are forecast to improve slightly.
Tomorrow, there are amber alerts for rain and thunderstorms in most parts of Majorca. These alerts are also in place for Wednesday.
