'Come as you are' opens the festival this evening. Director Richard Wong, the film's director and Sandra Seeling of the Evolution! film festival. 22-10-2019 P. PELLICER

The 8th edition of the Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival starts today with a spectacular Opening Gala and a screening of Come As You Are, the new film by Richard Wong at Palma’s Teatre Principal.

Between October 24 and 28, Feature films, shorts, documentaries, student films and childrens’ films will be screening at Cineciutat, the Gerhardt Braun Gallery, Es Baluard and Rialto Living in Palma and in Port Adriano.

Also you can polish up your acting with Giles Foreman, take part in workshops, join in the Producer/Director Q&A or enjoy networking events with industry professionals in Palma for the duration of the festival.

The British Producer, Murray Ferguson, who’s responsible for Misfits and Lovesick is one of the speakers at the festival, as is Ben Donald, founder of Cosmopolitan Pictures who’s currently working on The Mallorca Files.

Port Adriano will be hosting its retro-style drive-in cinema nights on Friday and Saturday.

You can see Frozen at 8pm on Friday night and Kill Bill Volume I at 2200.

Then the 1974 classic, Easy Rider will be screened on Saturday at 1930, followed by When Harry met Sally at 2200.

Tickets cost just €10 per car for each film.