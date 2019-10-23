The wonderful Circ Historic Raluy continues in Palma. 04-10-2019 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Today, October 23

FAIRS

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Maria Antonia Pons Estel (violin), Miquel Gaya (cello), Julia Martínez (piano); works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Mercè Pons, Clara Schumann. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. Opening gala - "Come As You Are”. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Runs until 29 October, locations in Palma plus Port Adriano (drive in). www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesdays in October. On Saturdays dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Thursday October 31 at 22.00. For over 18 years. Prior at 19.00 Halloween family show. Tickets 15 euros. Children welcome. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 18.40. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

FESTIVAL

Palma. 12th International Argentinian Tango Festival at the Hotel Belvedere and Son Termes. Info 617 007 481. Runs until Sunday October 27.

Tomorrow, October 24

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, enasimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 17.30: Traditional games. Plaça Major. 19.00-22.00: Hamburgers. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Marga Pons (mezzosoprano), Gerónimo Seib (tenor), Tohru Iguchi (baritone), Alicia Moreno (piano), Capella Mallorquina choir - Viva l’Opera & Viva la Zarzuela. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 20 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.