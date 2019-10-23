Sineu market can be visited today. 16-10-2019 plozano

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 3 and MSC Divina who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Maleficent OCIMAX PG Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 12.20 Saturday 10.00 & 12.20 Sunday 00.50 (Fri & Sat)





The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/21.30 (Not showing on 24/10)

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25/20.20

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/19.45 Not on Tuesday or Thursday at 19.45

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 16.30/19.00

Light of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 18.00/21.45

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/19.10 (Not on 24/10)/21.35

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 18.45 (24/10) 21.25 (23/24/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.45

