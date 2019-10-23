Weather map for today, October 23. 23-10-2019 MDB

After more storms last night, the clouds are clearing with glimpses of blue sky.

However we are still on alert for more rain and storms.

Temperatures are down slightly with highs of 25º and lows of 16º.

Winds are southwesterly.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

La Mola, Mahon....................... 23.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 23.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella..................................23.5 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 23.2 degrees Centigrade

Minorca, airport........................ 22.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.0 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.2 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 11.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 13.6 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 44 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 40 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 36 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 35 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 61 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 60 (km/h)

Son Servera..................................................... 54 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 53 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 53 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Banyalbufar............................................................... 25.0

Ciutadella.................................................................. 19.6

Palma, port............................................................... 17.3

Calvia, Es Capdella.................................................. 16.2

Andratx..................................................................... 14.8