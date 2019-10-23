Weather
Today's weather and webcams around Majorca
After more storms last night, the clouds are clearing with glimpses of blue sky.
However we are still on alert for more rain and storms.
Temperatures are down slightly with highs of 25º and lows of 16º.
Winds are southwesterly.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
La Mola, Mahon....................... 23.6 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 23.5 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella..................................23.5 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 23.2 degrees Centigrade
Minorca, airport........................ 22.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 11.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 13.6 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 44 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 40 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 36 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 35 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 61 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 60 (km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 54 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 53 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 53 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Banyalbufar............................................................... 25.0
Ciutadella.................................................................. 19.6
Palma, port............................................................... 17.3
Calvia, Es Capdella.................................................. 16.2
Andratx..................................................................... 14.8
