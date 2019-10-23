Arrests
Brutal attack in Magaluf
Police say they’ve arrested five men who allegedly brutally beat a solicitor in Magaluf on Sunday morning.
The victim, who was on his way to a friend’s house, was walking along Calle Galeón de Magaluf when the attack took place.
Five people jumped the victim and started punching and kicking him, he suffered a broken nose, numerous blows to his body and had to have two stitches in one eye.
Several people witnessed the violent attack and called the Guardia Civil who immediately launched a search for the suspects.
When they were detained it emerged that they attacked the solicitor because he put one of them in jail when he prosecuted a robbery case back in 2013.
Geoff / Hace 1 day
Carn't live with the time don't do the crime hope the attacker goes back down for a long tome .. w*#%$r