The Guardia were called by several witnesses to the brutal attack. Archive photo. 23-10-2019 Michel's

Shares:

Police say they’ve arrested five men who allegedly brutally beat a solicitor in Magaluf on Sunday morning.

The victim, who was on his way to a friend’s house, was walking along Calle Galeón de Magaluf when the attack took place.

Five people jumped the victim and started punching and kicking him, he suffered a broken nose, numerous blows to his body and had to have two stitches in one eye.

Several people witnessed the violent attack and called the Guardia Civil who immediately launched a search for the suspects.

When they were detained it emerged that they attacked the solicitor because he put one of them in jail when he prosecuted a robbery case back in 2013.