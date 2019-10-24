There are still a few clouds in Son Caliu but Palma is mainly bright and sunny. 24-10-2019 MDB

The weather is much clearer today but still partly cloudy.

Temperatures are unchanged with highs of 25º and lows of 16º.

There is a 40% chance of rain and humidity is down slightly to 65%.

To view the weather live, click on our webcams throughout the island.

• Majorca live with the best webcams on the island.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Son Servera............................. 22.5 degrees Centigrade

La Mola, Mahon....................... 22.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port................................22.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 21.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 6.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joande Labritja.................. 7.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.9 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 8.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 9.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 28 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 26 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 43 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 43 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 41 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 38 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Es Mercadal................................................................ 9.2

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc.................................................. 7.6

Santanyi...................................................................... 6.2

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 6.2

Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 4.4