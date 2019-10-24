Weather
Today's Weather and live webcams
The weather is much clearer today but still partly cloudy.
Temperatures are unchanged with highs of 25º and lows of 16º.
There is a 40% chance of rain and humidity is down slightly to 65%.
To view the weather live, click on our webcams throughout the island.
• Majorca live with the best webcams on the island.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Son Servera............................. 22.5 degrees Centigrade
La Mola, Mahon....................... 22.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port................................22.0 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 21.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 6.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joande Labritja.................. 7.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 8.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 9.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 28 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 26 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 43 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 43 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 38 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Es Mercadal................................................................ 9.2
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc.................................................. 7.6
Santanyi...................................................................... 6.2
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 6.2
Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 4.4
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.