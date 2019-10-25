What's On
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 2, Aidaprima, MSC Seaview and Sea Cloud who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
CINEMA
Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 daily except Tue & Thurs 12.20 Saturday 10.00 & 12.20 Sunday 00.50 (Fri & Sat)
A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25
A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15 /22.30(25/10) 20.00/22.30 (26/10) 22.30 (27/10)
The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/19.10 (29/10) 16.40 (30/10)
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 21.15 (25/10); 21.50 (26/10)
Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.20 (27/10)
Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.30
Gemini Man MAHON 20.00 (28/10)
