Weather map for today, October 26. 26-10-2019 MDB

A beautiful sunny day so far, albeit a little cooler with highs of 24º and lows of 10º.

Humiditiy remains at 75%.

Light north winds with a 10% chance of rain.

Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)

Palma, university...................... 22.9 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 22.8 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 22.6 degrees Centigrade

Porreres....................................22.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 22.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 6.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.5 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................. 7.9 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem.................................. 8.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion..................... 9.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 33 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 21 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 21 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 16 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 33 (km/h)

Puerto Pollensa................................................ 33 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)

Son Servera..................................................... 26 (km/h)