A beautiful sunny day so far, albeit a little cooler with highs of 24º and lows of 10º.
Humiditiy remains at 75%.
Light north winds with a 10% chance of rain.
Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)
Palma, university...................... 22.9 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 22.8 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 22.6 degrees Centigrade
Porreres....................................22.5 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 22.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 6.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 7.5 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................. 7.9 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem.................................. 8.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 9.0 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 33 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 21 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 21 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 16 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 33 (km/h)
Puerto Pollensa................................................ 33 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 26 (km/h)
