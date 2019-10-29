Missing Persons
Body found in the waters of Felanitx
The Guardia Civil have found a body in the sea off Cala Serena in Felanitx. The discovery was made this morning.
The body could well be one of the two people missing since last Wednesday when they were swept away by waves at Cala Esmeralda, south of Cala Serena.
Two Hungarian cousins, Katalin Orosz and Mihaly Orosz, haven't been seen since Wednesday.
