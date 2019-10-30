Raluy Historic Circus continues in Palma. 29-10-2019 CIRC HISTÒRIC / RALUY i TANIA GA

Today, October 30

FAIRS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Alisis Saxophone Duet. Casal Solleric courtyard, Passeig Born 27. Free.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.30, Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

FESTIVAL

Palma. Mallorca’s International Comic Show “Comic Nostrum” at Casal Solleric + Born + Es Baluard. Runs until November 3.

For a list of criuse ships in port, markets to visit and films to see in English, click here.

Tomorrow, October 31

FAIRS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery. 18.00: Halloween evening. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty Op. 66; Shostakovich, Symphony No. 10 Op. 93. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 20.30. Tango Woman Ballet at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 15 and 18 euros.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 19.00 between Real Mallorca and Osasuna at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Es Capdella. 18.00: Halloween Party. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Son Ferrer. From 20.00-22.00: Halloween Son Ferrer - evening of terror. Dress accordingly. Sports area.

Palmanyola. At 19.00 Halloween Family Show at Son Amar which is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. Tickets 15 euros. Children welcome. At 22.00 “Halloween Show Vampirika ”. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com and 971 617 533.