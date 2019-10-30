Transport
Palma police informing users about electric scooter use
Officers from Palma's community police are undertaking a campaign to inform users of personal mobility vehicles, e.g. electric scooters, about town hall regulations for their use. From the start of November, users face possible fines for breaching these regulations. Until November, the police are just informing users.
The town hall bylaw has established that the minimum age for electric scooter users is sixteen. These vehicles should be used on bike lanes and are governed by the same conditions as bikes. This means that in certain situations where bikes can be ridden on pavements or in pedestrian areas, electric scooters can also be used.
Generally speaking, however, personal mobility vehicle use is not allowed on pavements, in squares, in pedestrianised zones or in parks and gardens. The speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour, except on residential streets with an S-28 sign, which is the blue sign with white pedestrian, car and house figures. In these residential zones, no vehicle can exceed 20 kph.
Scooters must be ridden in the correct direction and will need to meet standard requirements for brakes, lights and warning bells. The police are recommending the wearing of helmets and reflective vests.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.