Outlet Fair at the Pueblo Español, Palma. 01-11-2019

Today, November 1

FAIRS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.

Inca, Fira de l’Art. 18.00-23.00: Mediaeval market. Streets in the centre of town.

Palma, Outlet Fair. 10.00-20.00: Numerous brands of clothes, bags and more. Pueblo Español. Two euros; under-12s free.

MUSIC

Alaro. From 18.00: Alarock - Juanito Percha & Friends, Old Noise, various others; food trucks, American cars and more. Escorxador d’Alaro, C. Escorxador. Free.

Vilafranca. 19.30: Montenegro - pop-rock group from the ‘90s. Vilafranca Theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. 15 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

children’s corner

Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan, theatre for children. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 20 euros.

Palma. 12.15 and 17.00, Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

Tomorrow, November 2

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Inca, Fira de l’Art.

Streets in the centre of town - 10.00-24.00: Mediaeval market; processions and musical entertainment.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 10.00-12.00 / 16.00-18.00: Circus workshops; 12.00: Jugglers.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 09.30-20.30: Creative workshops (DIY).

Plaça Espanya - 11.00 / 16.00: Aerial circus; 12.45 / 16.45 / 19.30: Mediaeval combat; 21.00: Fire show.

Plaça Llibertat - 18.30: Clowns.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 11.00-19.00: Vegan market.

Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies - 11.00-21.00: Rata Market - Art, design, artisan craft; food trucks; live music from Biel Alimanya & The Folsom Rockers, Damian Tejedor, Monkey Doo.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Matteo Golizio, organist from the San Francisco de Padua Basilica. Sant Francesc Church. Free.

Palma, ComicNostrum. 10.00-21.00: Comics, food trucks and more; 19.30: Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mundo danza - Sant Llorenç Band of Music and dance couples. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Kyle Eastwood “Cinematic”. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64.

Lloseta. 22.00: Tots Aquests Dois . swing and lindy hop. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

PERFORMANCE

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 “Paw Patrol” (La Patrulla Canina” musicl show at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 8 euros children and 10 euros adults. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.