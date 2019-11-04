Some unsettled weather forecast for the coming week. 04-11-2019 Archive

A sunny day, but still windy in some areas; there is a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the south of the island and along the Tramuntana. The outlook for the week is somewhat unsettled; there may be a covering of snow on the highest peaks towards the end of the week.

On Sunday, there was a huge drop in temperatures across the island around midday. There was rain, but not everywhere, as the temperatures plummeted by up to nine degrees in the space of an hour. The lowest daytime temperature was 8.1C at the Alfabia weather station in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 4 November

24C Alcudia

23C Andratx

23C Calvia

21C Deya

23C Palma

25C Pollensa

23C Sant Llorenç

23C Santanyi

Tuesday, 5 November

23C Alcudia

23C Andratx

23C Calvia

20C Deya

23C Palma

24C Pollensa

21C Sant Llorenç

22C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

25.1C Muro

24.7C Sa Pobla

24.1C Portocolom