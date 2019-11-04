Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
A sunny day, but still windy in some areas; there is a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the south of the island and along the Tramuntana. The outlook for the week is somewhat unsettled; there may be a covering of snow on the highest peaks towards the end of the week.
On Sunday, there was a huge drop in temperatures across the island around midday. There was rain, but not everywhere, as the temperatures plummeted by up to nine degrees in the space of an hour. The lowest daytime temperature was 8.1C at the Alfabia weather station in the Tramuntana Mountains.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 4 November
24C Alcudia
23C Andratx
23C Calvia
21C Deya
23C Palma
25C Pollensa
23C Sant Llorenç
23C Santanyi
Tuesday, 5 November
23C Alcudia
23C Andratx
23C Calvia
20C Deya
23C Palma
24C Pollensa
21C Sant Llorenç
22C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
25.1C Muro
24.7C Sa Pobla
24.1C Portocolom
