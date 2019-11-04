Missing Persons
Briton who was in Son Espases is missing
Friends and relatives of 38-year-old Briton Dave Harrison are appealing for help in tracing him. He went missing from Son Espases Hospital on Saturday, and his disappearance was formally reported to the National Police on Sunday.
Resident in Majorca for twenty years, he now lives in Palma, having previously spent many years in Calvia. He has no family on the island. There is concern that, given his state of health, he could have become disoriented.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black tracksuit with grey squares, a jacket and trainers. He is 1.8 metres, has brown short cropped hair, and blue eyes.
Some people claim to have seen him in Palmanova. Anyone with information should contact the National Police on 091. There is also a mobile number, 685 498 077.
