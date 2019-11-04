Missing Persons
Briton missing from hospital found in Palmanova
Briton Dave Harrison who went missing from Son Espases hospital in Palma on Saturday has been found in Palmanova.
Harrison has lived in Majorca for 20 years, 19 of which were in the Palmanova/Magaluf area. It is believed that he became disoriented upon leaving the hospital and returned to the area where he used to live.
He is in delicate state of health and will be taken back to Son Espases hospital for further observation.
