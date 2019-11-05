Gabriel Fiol performs tonight at the Teatre Prinicpal in Palma. 05-11-2019 Carmen

Today, November 5.

MUSIC

Palma.20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Leandro Marziotte (countertenor); Bach’s Cantatas BWV 169 and 170. Cathedral. Free; invitation from the orchestra’s headquarters, C. Vicenç Joan i Rosselló 22.Palma.

Palma. 20.00: Gabriel Fiol (cello) with his own compositions. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 12.00 organ music by V. Veny at the Santa Eulàlia church in Palma. Free.

Palma.20.00 music with W. Rihm, H. Cowell at Teatre Xesc Forteza in Palma.

CINEMA

Films in English. At 20.00 Indispensable Tuesday’s with the screening of action/comedy/romance "Sherlock Jr" (1924) directed by Buster Keaton and starring Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire and Joe Keaton at CineCiutat in Palma. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.

Festival Fesjajá in the theatre. At 20.15 screening of The Big Lebowski (1988) directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne Moore at CineCiutat in Palma. In English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.

Tomorrow, November 6.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 17.55. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.