Sineu market can be visited today. 06-11-2019 plozano

There are no cruise ships due in port today.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Doctor Sleep OCIMAX R Horror 19.30/22.20

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 17.15/19.45/22.15

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.20/18.20/20.00/22.00

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.00 daily except Tues & Thurs

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.15/*22.00 (*Not on 7/11)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime *19.15/21.35 (*Not on 5/11)