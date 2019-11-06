Entertainment
British acts announced for Mallorca Live Festival
The first international acts for the 2020 Mallorca Live Festival have been announced; they are all British.
Miles Kane is co-frontman of Last Shadow Puppets with Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys. A solo artist as well, his most recent album, Coup de Grace, was released last August.
Si ya has venido, repetirás. Si es tu primera vez, prepárate para el mejor festival de la historia de la isla 💙— Mallorca Live Festival ☀ (@MallorcaLiveFes) November 5, 2019
_
Si has vingut, repetiràs. Si és la teva primera vegada, prepara't pel millor festival de la història de l'illa 💙
+INFO: https://t.co/ia8OFEu0Ss pic.twitter.com/BKKZSwC5f6
Temples are a psychedelic pop-rock group from Northamptonshire, whose first album in 2014, charted at number seven in the UK. Michael Kiwanuka, from Muswell Hill, London, is defined as an indie folk singer. He has received numerous awards since his debut album in 2012, Home Again, went gold in the UK.
Kate Tempest is a spoken word artist (rap) who was nominated for best female solo performer at the 2018 Brit Awards.
The Mallorca Live Festival is at the old Aquapark in Magalluf on May 15 and 16 next year.
