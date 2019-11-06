Weather
Today's weather
Partly cloudy with the chance of showers increasing this afternoon and evening.
Highs of 21º and lows of 9º.
The north/northeasterly winds will ease this afternoon but gusts of up to 80kph can be expected in the Tramuntana.
Humidity remains at 65%.
Don't forget you can see the weather live on our webcams.
