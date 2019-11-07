Sediment extracted by a dredging suction pump was spewed out over the port’s wall with a hose. 06-11-2019 GOB

Shares:

Environmentalists GOB have denounced what they claim to be serious infringements in respect of dredging at the yacht club in Can Picafort.

The organisation maintains that dredging waste has irregularly been spilt into the sea and is concerned at possible effects on the bay of Alcudia, which is classified as a place of community (Balearic) interest.

Its latest complaint has gone to the regional government’s ports authority, Ports de les Illes Balears (Ports IB), a previous one - in September 2018 - having been lodged with the environment ministry. On that occasion, GOB drew attention to muddy sediment being removed by a crane truck. This was then transported to a finca near to Son Sant Marti in Muro, and there was no treatment of the sediment.

GOB also alleges that sediment extracted by a dredging suction pump was spewed out over the port’s wall with a hose. GOB says that no response to this complaint was received.

Meanwhile, Ports IB gave authorisation for the dredging, which has not been in accordance with how the ports authority had specified it. The organisation highlights the absence of technical personnel, controls and preventive measures.

In May 2019, there was an order to cease the dredging. This was not complied with. The following month, a Guardia Civil officer went to the scene and was able to verify that mechanical dredging was continuing.

The report from Ports IB in which the order was made included a demand that the yacht club immediately removed sediment from adjoining beaches.

In September, Santa Margalida town hall observed that this had not been done, and so itself arranged for the work to be carried out.