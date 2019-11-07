Alfonso Rodriguez, Mayor of Calvia. 15-06-2019 PERE BOTA

Shares:

Calvia's mayor Alfonso Rodríguez recently said that "a great deal of resources" will be made available for the "modernisation and conversion" of the complementary offer, by which he meant bars, clubs, restaurants and shops in resorts.

There are to be "new and more potent" grants for modernisation. The town hall has been making these grants available, but over the past couple of years the available funding has fallen by some 75%.

In part, this has been due to a lack of take-up by businesses. In 2017 the town hall set aside a budget of 110,000 euros. Only two establishments - one in Palmanova, the other in Paguera - applied for grants. The spending in 2018 went down to 49,000 euros. However, the number of applicants shot up to nineteen. These were in Cas Catala, Magalluf, Paguera, Palmanova, Port Adriano and Santa Ponsa.

For this year, the planned budget was originally 25,000 euros. This was topped up by almost 3,000 euros, although the number of grants awarded has fallen to nine.

The grants are intended for improving the appearance of establishments, both inside and outside, and can be used for different purposes, e.g. painting, signs and furniture.