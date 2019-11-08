The government is working on trying tro ease the human foorprint in the Balearics at key periods. 08-07-2019 M. À. Cañellas

On the 13 August, the total number of people in the Balearics was 2,070,156.

According to the human pressure index produced by the Balearics Statistics Institute, this was the second highest number ever, surpassed only by the maximum in August 2017, which was 4,000 more. Compared with the maximum in August 2018, the figure was up 30,604.

This August's figure is despite there having been a slight fall in airport passenger numbers and the hoteliers having registered lower occupancy rates. A reason for a rise of some 30,000 may have to do with people arriving by sea - ferries, cruise ships and private yachts. There were, for example, three cruise ships in Palma on the 13th. A further explanation is the seasonal working population, given the record numbers of people who were registered with social security this summer.

Also of significance is the resident population. The official figure for the first of January this year was 1,187,808, which was a rise of 20,885.

In July there were twelve days when the total was above two million. In July 2018 there were only four days.